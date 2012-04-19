* Assets rise to 24.2 bln stg at March 31

* Segregated mandates, private clients see outflows

* Mutual funds business sees 55 mln stg inflows

LONDON, April 19 Jupiter Fund Management reported 55 million pounds of new money into its mutual funds business in the first three months of the year as rallying stock markets encouraged investors to make a small and tentative return to funds.

Jupiter said assets under management at the London-based investment house rose to 24.2 billion pounds ($38.79 billion) at end-March, up 1.4 billion pounds from three months earlier and driven by a buoyant period for equities, where most of its assets lie.

Analysts at JP Morgan upped their price target for the stock after news of the inflows into the mutual funds business, which beat their expectations of 225 million pounds of outflows.

Jupiter also said it lost 113 million pounds of client money during the quarter, however, after reporting previously flagged outflows from its segregated mandates and private clients businesses, which are much smaller than mutual funds.

Several fund firms have reported improved risk appetite among investors in recent months.

Earlier this week Polar Capital said its assets had risen above $5 billion after strong client demand, while last month Liontrust Asset Management said its assets had risen 13 percent this year.

However, the outlook remains uncertain, especially if a deterioration in the Euro zone debt crisis knocks confidence and investors exit risk assets.

"Consumer confidence remains fragile and industry flows vulnerable to any perceived increase in stock market volatility," Jupiter said in the statement.

Jupiter shares closed at 240 pence on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6238 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)