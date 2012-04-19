* Assets rise to 24.2 bln stg at March 31
* Segregated mandates, private clients see outflows
* Mutual funds business sees 55 mln stg inflows
LONDON, April 19 Jupiter Fund Management
reported 55 million pounds of new money into its mutual funds
business in the first three months of the year as rallying stock
markets encouraged investors to make a small and tentative
return to funds.
Jupiter said assets under management at the London-based
investment house rose to 24.2 billion pounds ($38.79 billion) at
end-March, up 1.4 billion pounds from three months earlier and
driven by a buoyant period for equities, where most of its
assets lie.
Analysts at JP Morgan upped their price target for the stock
after news of the inflows into the mutual funds business, which
beat their expectations of 225 million pounds of outflows.
Jupiter also said it lost 113 million pounds of client money
during the quarter, however, after reporting previously flagged
outflows from its segregated mandates and private clients
businesses, which are much smaller than mutual funds.
Several fund firms have reported improved risk appetite
among investors in recent months.
Earlier this week Polar Capital said its assets had
risen above $5 billion after strong client demand, while last
month Liontrust Asset Management said its assets had
risen 13 percent this year.
However, the outlook remains uncertain, especially if a
deterioration in the Euro zone debt crisis knocks confidence and
investors exit risk assets.
"Consumer confidence remains fragile and industry flows
vulnerable to any perceived increase in stock market
volatility," Jupiter said in the statement.
Jupiter shares closed at 240 pence on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6238 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)