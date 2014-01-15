LONDON Jan 15 Jupiter Fund Management
said clients added 510 million pounds ($839.48 million) of net
inflows at the end of 2013 as more investors bought into its
fixed income and equity funds.
In a trading statement on Wednesday, the British fund
management firm said assets under management in the last three
months of 2013 had increased to 31.7 billion pounds, with the
strongest performance coming from the company's core mutual
funds business, which saw inflows of 458 million pounds.
The figures came in above expectations, with analysts at
Credit Suisse having forecast net inflows of 300 million pounds,
while Numis analysts expected slightly higher inflows of 430
million pounds.
Chief Executive Edward Bonham Carter said mutual fund
inflows were driven by "improved client sentiment and strong
delivery from our increasingly broad distribution network".
Bonham Carter is to hand over leadership of the company to
Maarten Slendebroek in March, who joined Jupiter from BlackRock
in 2012 and is currently in charge of distribution and strategy.