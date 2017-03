May 21 London-based Jupiter Asset Management said it appointed Asian income fund manager Jason Pidcock to build an Asian income strategy for the company.

Pidcock will join Jupiter later in the year from Newton Investment Management, where he manages income-orientated assets in the Asian markets, in particular the 4.4 billion pound ($6.90 billion) Newton Asian Income Fund.

Pidcock joined Newton in 2004.

