Sept 25 Jurajski Dom Brokerski SA :

* Says Sebastian Bogus decreases his votes in the company from 70.44 pct of votes(or 30,150,774 shares representing 64.47 pct stake) to 13.95 pct of votes (or 7,950,774 shares)

* Says the shareholder sells 10 mln series A1 privildged shares and 12.2 mln series A2 shares