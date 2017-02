SINGAPORE Aug 18 Jurong Aromatics Corporation (JAC) has signed agreements to buy condensate as feedstock for its upcoming petrochemicals plant in Singapore.

The company will buy 50,000 barrels per day from BP Plc and 25,000 bpd each from Glencore and SK Energy for a period of seven years once the plant starts in 2014, Chief Executive Mehdi Adib said on Thursday. (Reporting by Francis Kan; Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Sugita Katyal)