LONDON, March 7 Online food delivery company
Just Eat reported a 93 percent rise in earnings to 115
million pounds ($140.59 million), broadly in line with
forecasts, and said it expected 2017 to be another year of
"material growth".
The British company, which is about to lose its chief
executive due to urgent family matters, said it expected to
deliver underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 157 million and 163 million
pounds this year, a range slightly better than consensus
forecasts.
Revenue rose 52 percent to 375.7 million pounds, up 46
percent on a like-for-like basis, in 2016, it said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8180 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)