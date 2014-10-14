LONDON Oct 14 Just Retirement Group
said on Tuesday it had completed its largest ever defined
benefit pension de-risking deal and was confident of meeting its
full-year sales targets.
The 75 million pounds ($120.44 million) deal was structured
as a buy-in deal and contracted in September, it said in a
statement, although it gave no further details as all the
members of the scheme in question had yet to be informed.
A pension buy-in deal involves the pension scheme trustees
ceding responsibility to pay the scheme members to an insurer
and involves the scheme transferring a premium to the insurer,
which in turn pay out income to the scheme members.
($1 = 0.6227 British Pounds)
