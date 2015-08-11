* Just Retirement, Partnership Assurance to merge
* All-share deal values Partnership at 668.5 mln stg
* New firm to raise 150 mln stg in new equity
LONDON, Aug 11 British retirement specialists
Just Retirement Group and Partnership Assurance
on Tuesday said they planned to merge in an agreed all-share
deal worth 669 million pounds ($1.04 billion).
Both firms have been squeezed by changes to the British
pensions and savings industry that removed any obligation to buy
an annuity, or income for life, at retirement - a high margin
product that is an important part of their business models.
Under the terms of the deal, Just Retirement shareholders
would own around 60 percent of the enlarged group, with
Partnership shareholders around 40 percent after receiving 0.834
shares in the new company for each Partnership share held.
The deal is based on a Just Retirement share price of 199
pence and a Partnership price of 166 pence and will see the new
company look to raise around 150 million pounds in fresh equity,
the companies said in a statement.
The boards of both have agreed to share responsibility for
the running of the new firm and have the support of their
private equity backers for a deal.
"Our two businesses will be bigger, stronger and more
efficient together, which we believe will allow us to deliver
better returns to both policyholders and shareholders," said Tom
Cross Brown, Chairman of Just Retirement.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise, editing by Matt
Scuffham)