LONDON May 12 Annuities provider Just
Retirement Group plc said its sales are running at
around half the levels seen before the British government
announced an overhaul of the pensions system.
In an annual budget speech in March, Finance Minister George
Osborne said the pensions system will be liberalised,
effectively scrapping a requirement for pensioners to swap their
retirement pots for an annuity.
The reforms hit the shares of Just Retirement, which sells
individual underwritten annuities (IUA), aimed at people whose
unhealthy lifestyles or poor health mean they have shorter than
average life expectancy.
In a trading statement for its third quarter on Monday, Just
Retirement said IUA sales were "about half pre budget levels"
though sales were 288 million pounds ($485.00 million) during
the three months to the end of March, up by a third from a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Simon Jessop)