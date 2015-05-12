LONDON May 12 Just Retirement said
total sales fell 22 percent for the first nine months of its
fiscal year, as UK pension reforms hit demand for annuities, its
key product.
The changes, announced last year, mean retirees no longer
needed to buy an interest-bearing annuity with their pension
pots.
Total sales in the nine months to March 31 fell 22 percent
from a year earlier to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.71 billion), Just
Retirement said in a trading statement.
Individual underwritten annuity sales dropped 59 percent to
380 million pounds.
Lifetime mortgages fell 41 percent to 222 million pounds,
but sales of bulk annuities - taking on the risk of company
defined benefit pension schemes - rose tenfold to 448 million
pounds, Just Retirement said.
($1 = 0.6418 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)