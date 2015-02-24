* Shares jump 18 pct, heading for largest one-day gain
* Annuity sales hold up despite pension reform
* Bulk annuity sales help performance
(Adds CEO, comments, updates shares)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Feb 24 Strong sales of insurance for
company pension schemes have helped Britain's Just Retirement
to cope with reforms that have led to a drop in
individual pension annuities, it said on Tuesday, sending its
shares surging 18 percent.
Britain's pension sector was thrown into turmoil last year
when the government said it would, from April this year, end the
requirement for retirees to use their pension savings to buy an
income-providing annuity.
But Just Retirement said annuity sales of 661.2 million
pounds ($1 billion) were down only 4 percent in the first half
of its financial year, helped by strong sales of so-called bulk
annuities. These involve insuring all or part of a company's
defined benefit -- or final salary -- pension scheme.
Just Retirement's shares hit their highest since May 2014 at
170.3 pence, putting them on course for their largest ever
one-day gain. At 0930 GMT, they were up 17.5 percent at 168.7
pence, the biggest rise on the midcap top FTSE 250
index.
"These results show the diversity of our business ... we
continue to be a growth business," chief executive Rodney Cook
said on a conference call.
Just Retirement specialises in medically underwritten
annuities, which provide a larger annual income for pensioners
who have a lower life expectancy.
The company said it would launch new products from April to
take advantage of the pension reforms and also expand into the
South African market.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank, which has a "buy" rating on the
stock, described the numbers as "a surprisingly strong result".
Just Retirement's performance may spur acquisition interest.
The firm, which listed in November 2013, is backed by private
equity firm Permira.
The insurance industry has seen some consolidation in the
past few months, notably the planned $8.8 billion takeover by
Aviva of rival Friends Life.
Cook declined to comment on whether the firm had been
approached, but said: "We stand ready to participate in market
activity if it serves to improve shareholder value."
Underlying operating profit before tax fell to 42.6 million
pounds in the six months to Dec. 31, down 10 percent on the same
period a year earlier.
Analysts had forecast underlying operating profit at 38
million pounds, according to a poll supplied by the company.
Just Retirement said it would pay an interim dividend of 1.1
pence per share, in line with expectations.
($1 = 0.6474 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by David
Goodman and Mark Potter)