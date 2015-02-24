* Shares jump 18 pct, heading for largest one-day gain

* Annuity sales hold up despite pension reform

* Bulk annuity sales help performance (Adds CEO, comments, updates shares)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Feb 24 Strong sales of insurance for company pension schemes have helped Britain's Just Retirement to cope with reforms that have led to a drop in individual pension annuities, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares surging 18 percent.

Britain's pension sector was thrown into turmoil last year when the government said it would, from April this year, end the requirement for retirees to use their pension savings to buy an income-providing annuity.

But Just Retirement said annuity sales of 661.2 million pounds ($1 billion) were down only 4 percent in the first half of its financial year, helped by strong sales of so-called bulk annuities. These involve insuring all or part of a company's defined benefit -- or final salary -- pension scheme.

Just Retirement's shares hit their highest since May 2014 at 170.3 pence, putting them on course for their largest ever one-day gain. At 0930 GMT, they were up 17.5 percent at 168.7 pence, the biggest rise on the midcap top FTSE 250 index.

"These results show the diversity of our business ... we continue to be a growth business," chief executive Rodney Cook said on a conference call.

Just Retirement specialises in medically underwritten annuities, which provide a larger annual income for pensioners who have a lower life expectancy.

The company said it would launch new products from April to take advantage of the pension reforms and also expand into the South African market.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank, which has a "buy" rating on the stock, described the numbers as "a surprisingly strong result".

Just Retirement's performance may spur acquisition interest. The firm, which listed in November 2013, is backed by private equity firm Permira.

The insurance industry has seen some consolidation in the past few months, notably the planned $8.8 billion takeover by Aviva of rival Friends Life.

Cook declined to comment on whether the firm had been approached, but said: "We stand ready to participate in market activity if it serves to improve shareholder value."

Underlying operating profit before tax fell to 42.6 million pounds in the six months to Dec. 31, down 10 percent on the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast underlying operating profit at 38 million pounds, according to a poll supplied by the company.

Just Retirement said it would pay an interim dividend of 1.1 pence per share, in line with expectations.

($1 = 0.6474 pounds) (Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)