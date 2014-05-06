LONDON May 6 Just Eat Plc

* Strong financial performance has continued since 31 December 2013

* Trading is slightly ahead of management expectations in part as a result of unusually wet winter weather in UK and Northern Europe

* Orders in 3 months to 31 March 2014 increased by 51% compared to same period in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)