UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 6 Just Eat Plc
* Strong financial performance has continued since 31 December 2013
* Trading is slightly ahead of management expectations in part as a result of unusually wet winter weather in UK and Northern Europe
* Orders in 3 months to 31 March 2014 increased by 51% compared to same period in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources