Sept 19 Just Eat Plc :

* Merger of Brazilian Restauranteweb with iFood

* Just Eat's Brazilian business, Restauranteweb, to merge with iFood, to create online restaurant delivery winner in Brazil

* Just Eat will also make an investment of £3.5m in cash into IF-JE, for future business expansion

* IF-JE will be 25% owned by Just Eat, 24.98% owned by iFood founders and 50.02% owned by Movile