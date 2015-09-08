(Adds Stellmach comments)

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, Sept 8 William Stellmach, a U.S. Justice Department official who played a leading role in the Libor manipulation investigation, has joined the law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Stellmach, 42, worked in the Justice Department's criminal fraud section for five years, rising to acting chief last year before Andrew Weissman was named to the post.

Stellmach's last day at the Justice Department was Friday, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

A Harvard-trained lawyer, Stellmach started on Tuesday as a partner in Willkie's Washington, D.C., litigation department, where he will focus on white-collar defense, compliance enforcement and regulatory matters.

His move to the private sector came after 15 years in government.

Before joining the Justice Department's fraud section, he spent eight years as an Assistant Manhattan U.S. Attorney and two at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's New York office.

"I never saw myself as a lifer, but the job kept changing and becoming more interesting," Stellmach said in an interview on Tuesday. When matters he'd worked on "wound down" earlier this year, he said, he decided to seek "new challenges."

At the Justice Department, Stellmach helped oversee the probe of the rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) that resulted in hefty penalties and agreements with banks including UBS AG, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc , and Rabobank.

Authorities found bank employees submitted false rates to benefit trading positions.

Stellmach charged the first individuals in the probe, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday. The defendants are derivatives traders in Europe and Asia still awaiting extradition, Stellmach said.

Libor, the rate that banks charge one another for short-term loans, affects rates on everything from student loans to credit cards to adjustable-rate mortgages.

Stellmach also helped supervise cases involving violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, including the case against the French power company Alstom SA over bribes to government officials and falsifying books and records.

In 2012, he was co-lead counsel in the trial against Robert Allen Stanford for his role in a $8 billion Ponzi scheme. Found guilty of running the scheme, Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison. (Editing by Dan Wilchins, Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao)