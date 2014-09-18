WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The former top U.S. tax prosecutor who helped secure $2.6 billion in penalties and a guilty plea from Credit Suisse AG on charges the Swiss bank helped Americans hide money overseas, joined the law firm DLA Piper, the firm said on Thursday.

Kathryn Keneally, who led the tax division at the U.S. Department of Justice, will join the firm's New York office next month.

Keneally left the department in May, days after announcing the Credit Suisse agreement. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tom Brown)