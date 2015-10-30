(Adds comments from Catholic Health Initiatives, paragraphs
10-11)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 30 Hundreds of U.S. hospitals will pay a
total of more than $250 million stemming from allegations that
they implanted cardiac devices in Medicare patients in violation
of coverage requirements, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Friday.
The 457 hospitals are from 43 states, the Justice Department
said.
The settlement involves a type of device that detects and
treats extremely fast, life-threatening heart rhythms, called
fibrillations, by delivering a shock to the heart, the Justice
Department said.
But only patients with certain medical characteristics and
risk factors qualify for the device, known as an implantable
cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD, the Justice Department said.
Medicare guidelines provide that doctors should not implant
ICDs in patients who have recently suffered a heart attack or
had other procedures, such as heart bypass surgery. Each of the
hospitals that settled on Friday had implanted ICDs during 40
day waiting periods that Medicaid requires for heart attack
patients and 90 day waiting periods for bypass patients.
The conduct occurred between 2003 and 2010.
Hospitals hit with the largest fines include Ascension
Health in St. Louis, Missouri ($14.9 million),
Catholic Health East in Newtown Square Pennsylvania, now part of
Trinity Health Corp ($11 million), and Catholic
Health Initiatives in Englewood Colorado ($7.8
million).
The hospitals and others were defendants in a federal
whistleblower suit brought under the U.S. False Claims Act, a
law that imposes liability on companies that defraud the U.S.
government.
Spokespeople for Ascension and Trinity said the hospitals
were pleased to have resolved the matter. The Trinity
spokeswoman said the hospital fully cooperated with the Justice
Department and that its doctors acted in patients' bests
interests. Trinity settled the case to avoid additional legal
costs, the spokeswoman said.
A Catholic Health Initiatives spokesman said the hospital
had been working with the government on its inquiry and settled
the case to avoid litigation.
"While the government's focus was on the billing criteria,
our primary focus has always been to ensure that our patients
are provided with appropriate care," the spokesman said. "We are
satisfied that appropriate care was, in fact, provided to our
patients."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrew Hay)