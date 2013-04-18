SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 The crowded, fragmented
mobile messaging app market, one of the hottest sectors in
Silicon Valley, just got more crowded.
Keith Teare, a veteran Valley entrepreneur, on Wednesday
launched just.me, a service that claims to combine email,
multimedia messaging and cloud storage in a single iPhone app.
The startup, backed by Google Inc's venture arm and
True Ventures, is the latest entrant among a wave of
applications, including Whatsapp, Kik, and Tencent Holdings
Ltd's Wechat, that is viewed by industry insiders as
having the potential to undermine Facebook Inc's position
in the social Internet arena and rise to become the next
dominant Internet company.
In recent months, both Facebook and Google have sought to
acquire Whatsapp with offers of more than $1 billion, according
to unconfirmed reports on tech blogs.
Teare, the founding chief executive of the tech blog
Techcrunch, acknowledged that his company is facing deeply
entrenched competitors who have amassed millions of users before
the launch of just.me. But he argued his app, which is
integrated with the iPhone's address book, could prevail because
its users are able to send messages to recipients who do not
have just.me, whereas rivals like Whatsapp require both parties
to be customers.
To differentiate itself, just.me will offer users a "private
cloud" where they can store their multimedia content. The
service will also allow users to broadcast their messages to the
public like they would with Twitter or send private messages
that resemble SMS texts.
The service launched Wednesday in 155 countries in Apple
Inc's App Store.