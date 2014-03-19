PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Just Retirement Group PLC : * Welcomes changes in legislation which improve flexibility for retired people. * Proposed reforms suggest more choice for all retirees, ensuring better value
for money for those who continue to annuitise. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
