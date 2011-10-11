LONDON Oct 11 British specialist life insurer Just Retirement said on Tuesday its annual profit nearly halved, in part due to losses on the sale of risky European sovereign debt.

Just Retirement made a pretax profit of 37.1 million pounds ($58.1 million) in the year to June 30, down 48 percent on the previous year, as lower interest rates and loss-making disposals of eurozone government bonds ate into its investment returns.

The bond sales left the company with no exposure to Greek, Irish or Portuguese sovereign debt, seen as at risk of default due to the issuing governments' stretched finances, the company said.

European insurers' shares have lost about a third of their value in the last eight months on worries they could be forced to take big writedowns on their holdings of bonds issued by critically-indebted peripheral eurozone economies.

Just Retirement, owned by buyout firm Permira , is Britain's biggest provider of so-called enhanced annuities, retirement plans that offer higher payments to smokers and others deemed likely to die early.

The insurer, taken private by Permira in 2009 after three years as a listed company, also offers equity release loans, which allow mortgage-free customers to borrow against the value of their properties.

Just Retirement's profits excluding the impact of bond sales and other one-off items rose 1.6 percent on the year to 75.3 million pounds, with sales of annuities and equity release plans up 11 percent and 22.7 percent respectively. ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan)