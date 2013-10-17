LONDON Oct 17 British life assurer Just
Retirement on Thursday announced plans to raise about 300
million pounds ($478 million) in a float on the London Stock
Exchange.
Just Retirement said the offering would also include the
sale of shares by its principal shareholder Avallux S.A., which
is wholly owned by buyout firm Permira, and members of its
management team.
"This IPO enables Just Retirement to capitalise on the
expected continued strong growth in new business, strengthens
our regulatory and economic capital ratios and better positions
us to accommodate future regulatory changes," said Rodney Cook,
Just Retirement's Chief Executive.