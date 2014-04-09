April 9 Insurer Just Retirement Group Plc
said it no longer expects sales to grow 7 percent for
the full year, given the uncertainty in individually
underwritten annuities after the budget.
British Finance Minister George Osborne's new budget last
month relaxed rules that have traditionally forced pensioners to
buy annuities at retirement.
Just Retirement, whose annuities, mortgages and advice on
pensions mainly go to retirees with health issues such as
obesity, said it would provide a further update on May 12, along
with its third-quarter results.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing
by Joyjeet Das)