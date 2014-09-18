Sept 18 Just Retirement Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 19 percent to 92.8 million stg
* Final dividend 2.2 penceper share
* Ifrs operating profit £80m, up 2%; underlying operating
profit before tax of £97m, 3% lower than fy13
* Defined benefit, de-risking successes and strong lifetime
mortgage volumes offset weak individual annuity sales
post-budget
* Since budget, operating conditions have become much
tougher, with iua sales at slightly below half pre-budget
levels.
