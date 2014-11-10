LONDON Nov 10 Just Retirement Group Plc
* Q1 individual annuity sales fell 59 pct to 129.3 million
stg
* Total sales for quarter 42% lower than q1 13/14
* Db sales of £25m (q1 13/14 £3.2m) were recognised during
quarter
* This excludes £75m scheme announced on 14th october
* Including this scheme would have resulted in a fall in q1
14/15 total annuities of just 26%
* We are today announcing a further db sale of £76m which
completes later this week
* IUA sales down 59% compared to a strong q1 13/14
comparative quarter
* Lifetime mortgage advances of £81m, down 23% on q1 13/14
* Full financial year sales expectations remain intact
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)