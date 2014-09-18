(Adds CEO comment, detail, analyst comment, share price)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Sept 18 Annuity and mortgages provider
Just Retirement Group Plc reported a 3 percent fall in
annual underlying operating profit to 97 million pounds ($158
million) on Thursday, hit by a drop in annuity sales following
UK reforms earlier this year.
The firm's share price rallied 2.3 percent to a one-week
high, however, as analysts said the results came in above
expectations.
The UK government stunned the pensions industry in its March
budget with the removal of the requirement for pensioners to buy
annuities.
Annuity levels have fallen to slightly below half of
pre-budget levels, Just Retirement said in its first set of
full-year results following its initial public offering in Nov
2013, though sales of other financial products partly offset
that weak performance.
"It's a year of great uncertainty created by the Budget
announcements," said chief executive Rodney Cook, though he
added that Britain's ageing population supported the company's
prospects.
"UK demographics that drive actual demand ... continue to
remain positive."
Just Retirement increased its sales of lifetime mortgages by
54 percent to 476 million pounds in the year to June 30. The
mortgages pay pensioners a fixed income against the value of
their property, typically handed over as payment upon the
retiree's death.
The firm also said new products designed to de-risk final
salary pension schemes had shown a strong performance.
Analysts said the results beat expectations.
"It seems that analysts had over-estimated the squeeze on
new business margin in the period of post-Budget disruption,"
Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a client note,
reiterating the bank's "buy" rating on Just Retirement stock.
(1 US dollar = 0.6130 British pound)
(Editing by Mark Potter)