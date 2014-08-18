Cevian's stake in Bilfinger rises to nearly 30 percent
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
Aug 18 Jutlander Bank A/S : * H1 net income DKK 88.1 million versus DKK 4.2 million * H1 net interest income DKK 298.1 million versus DKK 204.1 million * H1 loan losses DKK 108.3 million versus DKK 80.8 million * Still sees 2014 primary earnings of between DKK 230-250 million after
expected merger costs of DKK 30-35 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.