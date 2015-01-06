Jan 6Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Monday that it has finalised an agreement with S.S.C. Napoli SpA for the disposal of its portion of the sharing agreement concerning the registration rights to player Manolo Gabbiadini for a consideration of 6.25 million euros ($7.47 million) to be paid in four years

* The operation has a positive impact of about 2 million euros, including the capital gain of 0.5 million euros generated by the disposal of the first part of the registration rights of the player

