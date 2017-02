TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Co said on Monday the 150,000 barrels per day No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima-A refinery in western Japan entered planned maintenance on Sunday as scheduled.

The maintenance is due to end on Oct. 20, a company spokesman said.

The fire-hit 60,000 bpd No.3 vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at the Mizushima-A refinery had restarted operations after repair work on Aug. 31. It was shut for the No.3 CDU's maintenance on Sept. 11.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)