TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Corp said on Friday that it will start operations at Chile's
Caserones copper mine in January 2014.
JX Mining said it expected initial investment in the
Caserones mine development at $4.2 billion, up from its earlier
estimate of $3 billion.
JX Nippon Mining, which is stepping up its acquisitions to
hedge against an increase in ore prices amid declining profit
margins from smelting, aims to raise the volume of copper
content from its own mine interests for refining to an annual
250,000 tonnes in 2015, and then to 350,000 tonnes by around
2020, its parent JX Holdings Inc said in March. Around
100,000 tonnes of in-house copper content in concentrate was
used to refine metal in 2012.
PPC, the world's No.3 copper smelter, was set to start
producing copper concentrate at its 75 percent-owned Caserones
mine in Chile late this year after spending nearly $3 billion in
development.
Caserones, slated to produce 150,000 tonnes of copper
annually, will boost its metal self-sufficiency rate to 50
percent of its total output in 2015, making it less dependent on
big miners such as Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
and BHP Billiton.