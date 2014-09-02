Sept 2 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to set up a unit in Wuhu city for pig feed production, and research and development project with total investment of 250 million yuan (40.67 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A1iU8O

