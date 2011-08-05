* To build world's biggest paraxylene plant in SK complex
* Aim for paraxylene plant to start operations in 2014
(Recasts with company announcements)
TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
said on Friday it and SK Innovation Co of South
Korea would invest 1.35 trillion won ($1.3 billion) to build the
world's biggest paraxylene plant and a lubricant facility in
South Korea.
The two firms will spend 1 trillion won on a 1 million
tonnes per year paraxylene plant to start output in 2014 at SK's
Ulsan complex in South Korea, and the remainder on a lubricant
plant with a capacity to make 1.35 million kilolitres per year
of lubricant base oil. SK also confirmed the investments.
JX said it would provide feedstock for the paraxylene plant
from its refineries in Japan.
The move follows a similar $1 billion paraxylene project in
South Korea by Japan's Cosmo Oil Co and Hyundai Oilbank
and comes at a time when margins for paraxylene are expected to
improve on the back of robust demand from China and other Asian
nations.
JX currently has the top market share in paraxylene output
in Asia, and the venture will raise its output capacity by
500,000 tonnes to 3.12 million tonnes per year.
Nippon Oil, the predecessor of JX, signed a strategic
business tie-up with SK in 2007, and had been considering areas
for cooperation.
SK will have 50 percent plus one share in the paraxylene
venture, while JX will have the rest. SK's stake in the
lubricant venture will be 72 percent, with the rest held by JX.
Faced with a structural decline in Japanese oil demand with
population peaking and an accelerated shift to more
environment-friendly energy sources such as gas, oil refiners
are looking abroad for expansion opportunities.
Japan's oil sales fell for the fourth straight month in June
after the March earthquake and tsunami disrupted refinery
operations and curbed economic activity.
This summer, No.3-ranked Idemitsu Kosan plans to
make a final investment decision on building Vietnam's second
refinery. JX is also considering a similar refinery project in
Vietnam.
($1 = 79.020 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore and Osamu Tsukimori
in Tokyo and Cho Mee-young in Seoul; Editing by Michael Watson)