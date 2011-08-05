* To build world's biggest paraxylene plant in SK complex

TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it and SK Innovation Co of South Korea would invest 1.35 trillion won ($1.3 billion) to build the world's biggest paraxylene plant and a lubricant facility in South Korea.

The two firms will spend 1 trillion won on a 1 million tonnes per year paraxylene plant to start output in 2014 at SK's Ulsan complex in South Korea, and the remainder on a lubricant plant with a capacity to make 1.35 million kilolitres per year of lubricant base oil. SK also confirmed the investments.

JX said it would provide feedstock for the paraxylene plant from its refineries in Japan.

The move follows a similar $1 billion paraxylene project in South Korea by Japan's Cosmo Oil Co and Hyundai Oilbank and comes at a time when margins for paraxylene are expected to improve on the back of robust demand from China and other Asian nations.

JX currently has the top market share in paraxylene output in Asia, and the venture will raise its output capacity by 500,000 tonnes to 3.12 million tonnes per year.

Nippon Oil, the predecessor of JX, signed a strategic business tie-up with SK in 2007, and had been considering areas for cooperation.

SK will have 50 percent plus one share in the paraxylene venture, while JX will have the rest. SK's stake in the lubricant venture will be 72 percent, with the rest held by JX.

Faced with a structural decline in Japanese oil demand with population peaking and an accelerated shift to more environment-friendly energy sources such as gas, oil refiners are looking abroad for expansion opportunities.

Japan's oil sales fell for the fourth straight month in June after the March earthquake and tsunami disrupted refinery operations and curbed economic activity.

This summer, No.3-ranked Idemitsu Kosan plans to make a final investment decision on building Vietnam's second refinery. JX is also considering a similar refinery project in Vietnam. ($1 = 79.020 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Cho Mee-young in Seoul; Editing by Michael Watson)