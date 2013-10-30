MUMBAI Oct 30 India's Jyothy Laboratories plans to raise 4 billion rupees ($65.2 million) via three-year zero coupon bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 11 percent, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities Primary Dealership are arrangers to the deal, the sources said. ($1 = 61.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)