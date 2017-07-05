PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 6
July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 5 Indian power infrastructure company Jyoti Structures Ltd said on Wednesday the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted its application for bankruptcy proceedings.
The NCLT had appointed BDO India on Tuesday to manage the company in the interim, Jyoti Structures said.
Lead banker State Bank of India had filed the resolution application before NCLT, the company said.
In a bid to resolve the country's $150 billion stressed loan problem, the Reserve Bank of India last month urged lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters, including Jyoti Structures, sources had told Reuters. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
July 6 Bhushan Steel Ltd reported a March-quarter loss that was much bigger than stated earlier in its unaudited results, as the debt-laden steelmaker was hurt by higher costs.
HONG KONG, July 6 The founder of China's struggling tech group LeEco, Jia Yueting, on Thursday pledged to take full responsibility for the company's debt troubles amid a deepening financial crisis and after some of the company's assets were frozen.