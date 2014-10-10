COPENHAGEN Oct 10 Denmark's Jyske Bank said on Friday it had bought 255 million crowns ($43 million) worth of shares in DLR Kredit, raising its stake in the mortgage lender to 12.61 percent.

Sydbank, another Danish bank, said in a separate statement it would spend 200 million crowns to buy shares in DLR, raising its stake to 10.23 percent.

(1 US dollar = 5.8725 Danish crown) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Anna Ringstrom)