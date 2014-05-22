COPENHAGEN May 22 Denmark's Jyske Bank
forecasts a pre-tax profit of around 3.0 billion
Danish crowns ($549.13 million) for the first half of 2014, the
bank said in a statement on Thursday.
In its first quarter report in April the bank did not give
any guidance for its financial results this year.
The bank said on Thursday that in connection with its merger
with Danish mortgage lender BRFkredit and the
alignment of accounting policies, certain assets and liabilities
are and will be subject to reassessment.
Reassessment of these assets and liabilities result in
expenses of a non-recurring nature in the range of 400 million
to 500 million crowns at Jyske Bank, it said.
($1 = 5.4632 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by William Hardy)