COPENHAGEN, June 16 Jyske Bank will cut 177 full-time jobs with the aim of eventually bringing down the number of full-time employees to approximately 4,000, Denmark's second-biggest bank said on Monday.

The bank had 4,444 full-time employees at the end of May.

"Several jobs will be cut with immediate effect, and this will unfortunately result in the lay-off of 92 employees," Jyske Bank said in a statement.

The rest of the cuts will come from planned retirements and internal redeployment over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)