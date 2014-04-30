COPENHAGEN, April 30 Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, missed first-quarter pretax profit forecasts due to falling revenues and higher writedowns on loan.

The bank said on Wednesday pretax profit dropped 25 percent to 418 million Danish crowns ($77.4 million), far short of analysts' forecast of 763 million crowns.

It did not give an outlook for the full financial year.

($1 = 5.4020 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)