UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
COPENHAGEN, April 30 Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, missed first-quarter pretax profit forecasts due to falling revenues and higher writedowns on loan.
The bank said on Wednesday pretax profit dropped 25 percent to 418 million Danish crowns ($77.4 million), far short of analysts' forecast of 763 million crowns.
It did not give an outlook for the full financial year.
($1 = 5.4020 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts