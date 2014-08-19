COPENHAGEN Aug 19 Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, almost quadrupled pretax profit in the second quarter, aided by a reassessment of assets and liabilities in the wake of the acquisition of mortgage lender BRFkredit.

But pretax profit was still below analysts' expectations. It rose to 2.39 billion Danish crowns ($428 million), up from 641 million a year earlier but below a forecast of 2.58 billion million in a Reuters poll.

Loan impairments rose to 705 million crowns from 385 million crowns a year ago and well above an average forecast of 430 million crowns in the poll.

The bank did not give a financial guidance for the full-year.

