COPENHAGEN Aug 19 Jyske Bank,
Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, almost
quadrupled pretax profit in the second quarter, aided by a
reassessment of assets and liabilities in the wake of the
acquisition of mortgage lender BRFkredit.
But pretax profit was still below analysts' expectations. It
rose to 2.39 billion Danish crowns ($428 million), up from 641
million a year earlier but below a forecast of 2.58 billion
million in a Reuters poll.
Loan impairments rose to 705 million crowns from 385 million
crowns a year ago and well above an average forecast of 430
million crowns in the poll.
The bank did not give a financial guidance for the
full-year.
(1 US dollar = 5.5826 Danish crown)
