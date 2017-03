COPENHAGEN Feb 24 Denmark's Jyske Bank posted an unexpected pre-tax loss of 301 million Danish crowns ($46 million) in the fourth quarter against a forecast profit of 613 million crowns from analysts in a Reuters poll.

The bank said it would not propose any dividend payment for 2014, as expected by analysts.

