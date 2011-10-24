(Adds details, quote)

* Q3 pretax profit 108 mln DKK vs 276 mln forecast

* Core earnings 20 mln vs 140 mln forecast

* No 2011 outlook due to financial uncertainty

COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 Jyske Bank , Denmark's second-biggest listed bank by market capitalisation, on Monday reported a near 50 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by administrative costs and losses on investments such as bonds and currencies.

The bank said it would not give a full-year 2011 outlook due to uncertainty caused by the euro zone debt crisis and poor prospects for the economy.

Pretax profit fell to 108 million Danish crowns ($20.2 million) from 203 million a year earlier and lagged the 276 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Value adjustments fell to a 83 million crowns loss against a 71 million crowns profit in the same quarter a year ago, it said.

"The adverse economic development, the current turmoil in the financial markets, the challenges of the financial sector in Denmark, the unrest in countries in the euro zone as well as poor economic indicators from the U.S. show that the financial and economic crisis is far from over," Jyske bank said.

"These circumstances make it difficult to predict the development in gross earnings and consequently core earnings, therefore, Jyske Bank will refrain from doing so," the bank said.

Core earnings dropped to 20 million crowns from 417 million a year ago, below the 140 million forecast by analysts.

Loan impairment charges fell to 375 million from 519 million a year earlier.

Last month, the bank announced plans to cut 250 jobs, merge branches and raise interest rates as it battles slowing revenue growth and higher costs .

Employee and administrative expenses were 997 million crowns in the third quarter. ($1 = 5.357 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)