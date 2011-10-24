* Q3 pretax profit 108 mln DKK vs 276 mln forecast

* Core earnings 20 mln vs 140 mln forecast

* Loan losses down on a year earlier, up on quarter

* No 2011 outlook due to financial uncertainty

* Shares drop 2.4 percent, underperforming wider market (Adds detail and analyst, CEO comment)

By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 Jyske Bank , Denmark's second-biggest listed bank by market capitalisation, on Monday reported its lowest pretax profit in almost two years for the third-quarter, hurt by losses on its investments in bonds and administrative costs.

The bank's loan losses were down compared with the same quarter a year earlier, but grew slightly from the previous quarter.

Pretax profit fell nearly 50 percent to 108 million Danish crowns ($20.2 million), its lowest pretax profit in almost two years, from 203 million a year earlier and missed the 276 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Jyske Bank's shares were down 2.4 percent at 153.2 crowns at 0846 GMT, underperforming the Copenhagen benchmark index , which was up 0.2 percent.

The company said it lost 83 million crowns due to its investments in bonds, against a 71 million profit in the same quarter a year ago.

When asked which bonds the company had invested in, Chief Executive Anders Dam declined to comment. He said in June that about 500 million crowns were invested in Greek bonds.

"The financial unrest hitting their value adjustments ... is one of the major reasons that the result is worse than expected," said Nykredit Markets analyst Mads Thinggard.

The bank said it would not give a full-year 2011 outlook due to uncertainty caused by the euro zone debt crisis and poor prospects for the economy.

"Although we are in the national economic situation we are currently in, a company like this one ought to make more money," CEO Dam told Reuters.

GOOD LOAN LOSS TREND REVERSED

Core earnings dropped to 20 million crowns from 417 million a year ago, below the 140 million forecast by analysts.

"It is not the number of persons that is rising with regard to loan losses, it is the amounts which are more than double what they were one year ago," Dam said.

Loan impairment charges fell to 375 million from 519 million a year earlier, but rose slightly from 370 million in the second quarter of the year.

"This is an area which throughout a number of quarters have shown improvement for the Danish bank sector, but the good development now seems to be challenged," said Nordea in a research note to clients.

Last month, the bank announced plans to cut 250 jobs, merge branches and raise interest rates as it battles slowing revenue growth and higher costs .

Employee and administrative expenses were 997 million crowns in the third quarter compared with 833 million in the same quarter last year.

The announcement came about four weeks after the Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea said it would slash 2,000 jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new regulations drive up costs for the sector.

Last week, Nordea posted third-quarter operating profit that was below forecasts on Wednesday and said it would target a 15 percent return on equity in a normalised macroeconomic environment.

Danish banks have been stung by high funding costs and bad loans, primarily through exposure to the property sector and Irish banks. International funding markets are frozen to all but the country's biggest lenders.

Earlier this month, the country saw its tenth bank fall into the hands of the state since the start of the financial crisis in 2008. ($1 = 5.357 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham and Jon Loades-Carter)