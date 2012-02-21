BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Jyske Bank full-year 2011 results (millions of Danish crowns, unless otherwise stated):
FY 2011 FY 2010 Net interest, fee inc. 6,077 6,066 Loan impairment charges 1,480 1,798 Pretax profit 601 1,003
Q4 2011 Q4 2010 Net interest, fee inc. 1,684 1,594 Loan impairment charges 485 279 Pretax profit 175 402 (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB