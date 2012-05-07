(Adds details, quotes, share price)
* Sees 2012 loan writedowns of 1.6-2.0 bln Danish crowns
* Bad loans rise as accounting rules tighten
* Q1 pretax profit more than doubles to 502 mln crowns
* Shares down 1.3 percent
COPENHAGEN, May 7 Denmark's Jyske Bank
warned stricter accounting rules would push loan impairment
charges higher this year as bad loans stained an otherwise
strong first quarter.
Jyske Bank, which reported a more than doubling of
first-quarter pretax profit, said it expected loan impairment
charges and provisions for guarantees in the full year 2012 to
be in a range of 1.6 billion to 2.0 billion Danish crowns ($282
million to $353 million) - up from 1.48 billion last year.
The expected increase in loan write-offs would result from
stricter Danish rules on loan impairments which the bank will
begin to implement in the second quarter, it said.
First-quarter pretax profit at the second-biggest Danish
bank by market capitalisation rose to 502 million crowns in
January-March from 200 million in the 2011 period, helped by
improvements in its core banking business and higher investment
income.
"Overall, it is a nice result," Alm. Brand Markets analyst
Stig Nymann said.
Results were held back by an increase in loan impairment
charges and provisions for guarantees to 398 million crowns in
the first quarter from 250 million a year earlier.
"The level of impairment charges is still above the
historical, long-term average," Jyske Bank said in its report.
In the first quarter, the credit quality of customers for
whom impairment charges had already been booked was still under
pressure due to "very modest economic development" in Denmark,
the bank said.
It said that 86 percent of loan impairment charges and
provisions were related to corporate loans and advances.
BAD LOANS STING
Denmark's financial sector, fragmented into over 100 banks,
have been stung by bad loans, primarily through exposure to the
property market, with some seeing higher writedowns from farm
customers feeling the economic slowdown.
Banks have also been affected by higher funding costs.
Last week Denmark's third-biggest lender, Sydbank,
warned loan losses would rise this year, as it writes down debt
secured on property to comply with tighter regulations.
The country's biggest banking group, Danske Bank
, is due to report its first-quarter results on
Thursday.
Net interest income, reflecting the bank's core banking
business, rose to 1.26 billion crowns in the first quarter from
1.15 billion a year earlier, and earnings from investments rose
to 192 million crowns from 72 million, the bank said.
"Jyske Bank's capital base is solid," Chief Executive Anders
Dam said in the statement. "Therefore we have the necessary and
desired liberty of action to expand the business volumes over
the coming years." Dam told Reuters he was open to acquisitions.
Shares in Jyske Bank fell 1.3 percent by 0753 GMT, but held
up better than the Copenhagen blue-chip index which
was down more than 2 percent.
($1 = 5.6712 Danish crowns)
