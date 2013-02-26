BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, reported on Tuesday a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter pre-tax profit and said it was bracing for further tough economic conditions.
Jyske Bank posted a 440 million Danish crown ($77.93 million) pretax profit in the fourth quarter, just topping the 421 million crown profit seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 175 million crown result in the year-ago period.
($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.