COPENHAGEN Aug 14 Jyske Bank,
Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, posted
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as
interest income topped forecasts.
Jyske Bank's pretax profit reached 641 million Danish crowns
($114 million) in the quarter from a 711 million crown loss a
year ago, to come in above the 444 million seen in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Denmark's banking sector, a fragmented landscape of many
smaller players, is recovering from a burst property bubble and
heavy writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.
Jyske's loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees
totalled 385 million crowns, sharply below a year-ago 925
million though above the 272 million seen by analysts.
($1 = 5.6352 Danish crowns)
(Via Stockholm newsroom; reporting by Mia Shanley)