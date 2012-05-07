COPENHAGEN May 7 Denmark's second biggest bank
by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, reported a more
than doubling of pretax profits for the first quarter on Monday
but said loan impairment charges would increase this year.
Pretax profits rose to 502 million Danish crowns ($88.52
million) in January-March from 200 million in the first quarter
last year.
Results were held back by increased loan impairment charges
and provisions for guarantees, which rose to 398 million crowns
in the first quarter from 250 million a year earlier.
Jyske Bank said it expected loan impairment charges and
provisions for guarantees in the full year 2012 to be in a range
of 1.6 billion to 2.0 billion crowns. That would be an increase
from 1.48 billion last year.
"Jyske Bank's capital base is solid," Chief Executive Anders
Dam said in the statement. "Therefore we have the necessary and
desired liberty of action to expand the business volumes over
the coming years."
($1 = 5.6712 Danish crowns)
