COPENHAGEN May 7 Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, reported a more than doubling of pretax profits for the first quarter on Monday but said loan impairment charges would increase this year.

Pretax profits rose to 502 million Danish crowns ($88.52 million) in January-March from 200 million in the first quarter last year.

Results were held back by increased loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees, which rose to 398 million crowns in the first quarter from 250 million a year earlier.

Jyske Bank said it expected loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees in the full year 2012 to be in a range of 1.6 billion to 2.0 billion crowns. That would be an increase from 1.48 billion last year.

"Jyske Bank's capital base is solid," Chief Executive Anders Dam said in the statement. "Therefore we have the necessary and desired liberty of action to expand the business volumes over the coming years." ($1 = 5.6712 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)