BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Denmark's Jyske Bank on Tuesday said it saw the foundation for "considerably" better results in 2012 than in 2011, after it confirmed its 2011 pretax profit dropped 40 percent.
The 2011 profit was hurt by a $40 million dollar lawsuit provision and 299 million crowns provision relating to Greek government bonds.
"Despite the fact that there is still concern about the Greek debt crisis, the foundation for considerably better results in 2012 compared to 2011 is in place," Jyske Bank said.
The bank's 2011 pretax profit dropped to 601 million Danish crowns from 1.0 billion a year before.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB