STOCKHOLM, March 26 Jyske Bank A/S : * Says Nykredit and Totalkredit have taken the position that they consider the

cooperation about Totalkredit terminated in relation to Jyske Bank * Says rightful termination of commission payments, etc. will, all other things being equal, have a negative impact on Jyske Bank's pre-tax profit by an amount in the range of DKK 225m-250m in 2014. Link to statement: r.reuters.com/qax87v