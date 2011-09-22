(Writes through, adds comments, details, background)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Jyske Bank A/S , Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, is to cut 250 jobs, merge branches and raise interest rates as it battles slowing revenue growth and higher costs, it said on Thursday.

The announcement came about four weeks after the Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea said it would slash 2,000 jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new regulations drive up costs for the sector.

Jyske said in a statement the economy was slowing, private households and businesses were reducing debt to banks and activity in the housing and financial markets had been falling.

Those trends would continue for quite some time, it said.

"We take action now because we cannot go on justifying rising costs when the market is still shrinking and revenue is levelling off," Chief Executive Anders Dam said in the statement. "This is a sad day, yet also a day of action at Jyske Bank."

A month ago, the bank missed forecasts with a fall in second-quarter profit and said it was concerned by a stagnating top line and rising costs and writedowns. ($1 = 5.439 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)