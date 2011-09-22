* Jyske bank to cut 6.5 pct of workforce, merge branches

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Denmark's Jyske Bank is to cut 250 jobs from a workforce of over 3,800, merge branches and raise interest rates as it battles slowing revenue growth and higher costs, it said on Thursday.

The announcement from Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation comes three weeks after the Nordic region's biggest bank, Nordea , said it would slash 2,000 jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new regulations drive up costs for the sector.

Another Swedish bank, SEB (SEBa.ST), said last week it would cut its underlying cost base by 3 billion Swedish crowns ($449 million) over the next two years.

Jyske said in a statement the economy was slowing, households and businesses were reducing debt to banks, and activity in the housing and financial markets had been falling.

"We take action now because we cannot go on justifying rising costs when the market is still shrinking and revenue is levelling off," Chief Executive Anders Dam said in the statement. "This is a sad day, yet also a day of action at Jyske Bank."

A month ago, the bank missed forecasts with a drop in its second-quarter profit and said it was concerned by a stagnating top line and rising costs and writedowns.

MORE BANKS EXPECTED TO CUT JOBS

Analysts said they expected other Danish banks to follow soon with job and cost cuts as the sector faces rising costs, slowing growth and increasing uncertainty.

"I don't think it will be long. It would be unwise if the banks do not get it out of the way this year," said Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann.

"I don't think Jyske Bank and Nordea are in a different situation than the other Danish banks. They all have these thoughts, I have no doubt about that," Nymann said.

International funding markets have for weeks been shut to all but the country's biggest banks. And although the big banks still have access, the price is high.

"The banks still have quite a lot of bad loans that they need to resolve, and many of the small banks have major problems accessing capital," said Dansk Aktie Analyse analyst Frank Jensen.

"The banks do not have it as easy as they had before," Jensen said.

By the end of 2012 Jyske Bank aims to have reduced the number of employees by about 250, of which about 150 employees are to be made redundant with immediate effect, with the balance coming through natural wastage and a recruitment freeze.

The job cuts equate to 6.5 percent of Jyske's workforce.

Jyske Bank also aims to merge six of its branches with other nearby branches in central and northern Jutland, it said.

It will also raise its interest rates by up to 0.5 percentage point with effect from Oct. 14, a change that will come ahead of Danske Bank's similar rate increase that will take effect from Oct. 20.

The full effect of the initiatives as well as the conversion to a new IT system, Bankdata, would be reflected in the financial results for 2013, with the cost-related initiatives expected to reduce the group's annual costs by at least 400 million Danish crowns ($74 million) from 2013 onwards.

Shares in Jyske Bank were down 0.1 percent at 144 crowns by 0950 GMT, recovering from an initial fall of over 2 percent and holding up better than the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index which was down 2.3 percent. ($1=6.687 Swedish Crowns) ($1 = 5.439 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Greg Mahlich)