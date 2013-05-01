BRIEF-S&P Global names Marco Alverà to board of directors
COPENHAGEN May 1 Jyske Bank, Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, posted a surprise rise in first-quarter pretax earnings on Wednesday on the back of lower loan impairments and better-than-expected interest income.
Jyske Bank's pretax profit rose to 561 million crowns ($99.21 million) in the quarter from 502 million a year ago to come in well ahead of the 416 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Denmark's banking sector, a fragmented landscape of many smaller players in comparison with the likes of neighbouring Sweden, is slowly recovering from a burst property bubble and heavy writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.
Jyske's loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees totalled 242 million crowns versus a year-ago 398 million and the 308 million seen by analysts. ($1 = 5.6549 Danish crowns) (Via Stockholm newsroom; reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Friday with benchmark yields receding from 12-week highs as data on domestic hiring last month came in stronger than analyst forecasts but fell short of even more upbeat views among traders.
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- the approval would permit CIBC to purchase for cancellation from time to time up to eight million common shares